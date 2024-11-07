O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Raised by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,511,717.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,322 shares of company stock valued at $18,280,698 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $1,234.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,157.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,086.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $914.50 and a twelve month high of $1,239.65.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.72 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. Bank of America increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,242.13.

View Our Latest Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.