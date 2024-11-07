Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,588,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,486,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,251,000 after buying an additional 846,269 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 600,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,108,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 283,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 124,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after buying an additional 74,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Golden Entertainment Trading Up 6.9 %

GDEN opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $871.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.34 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 33.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Golden Entertainment

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $25,756.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,896.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

(Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.