Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:CCA FY2025 Earnings

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a report issued on Sunday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.92 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.52. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2026 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CCA. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$73.50 to C$77.50 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.50.

TSE CCA opened at C$70.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.88. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.78 and a twelve month high of C$72.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.922 per share. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

