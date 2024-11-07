Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 8,968 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,968 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of COLD opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.13%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

