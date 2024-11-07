Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,832 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 49,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%.



The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

