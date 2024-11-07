U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Boosted by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 603,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,652,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,007,000 after acquiring an additional 394,178 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.1% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $51.26 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

