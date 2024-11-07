Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $108,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at $228,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.13 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $682.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

