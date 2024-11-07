QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,857 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after purchasing an additional 791,149 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Airbnb by 158.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,784 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,536,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,341,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,001,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.35.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 537,072 shares in the company, valued at $64,448,640. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,806 shares of company stock valued at $51,809,831 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $140.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

