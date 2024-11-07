Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.9% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.56. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $46.92.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Williams Trading increased their target price on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.