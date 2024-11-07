Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Balchem were worth $10,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,935,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,873,000 after acquiring an additional 144,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 193,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,929,000 after purchasing an additional 47,036 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 301,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,373 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem by 2.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in Balchem in the third quarter worth about $3,639,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $183.41 on Thursday. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $116.84 and a one year high of $186.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BCPC shares. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

