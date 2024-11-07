Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives $27.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLMA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,753,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $8,622,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 199.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,058,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 705,655 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,221,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after buying an additional 521,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $12.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.02. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Equities analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

