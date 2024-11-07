Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 919,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,894 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

