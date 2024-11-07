Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,634,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,542 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $11,294,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 224.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 860,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 595,649 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $3,942,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 418.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 366,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 296,150 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Hain Celestial Group

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Chad D. Marquardt purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAIN. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

