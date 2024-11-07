Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.40 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR stock opened at $408.02 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $421.16. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Charter Communications from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.06.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

