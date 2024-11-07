Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 9.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 7.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 10.1% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insteel Industries Trading Up 8.2 %
Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a market cap of $584.08 million, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $39.38.
Insteel Industries Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insteel Industries
Insteel Industries Profile
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Insteel Industries
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.