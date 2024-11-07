Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 9.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 7.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 10.1% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a market cap of $584.08 million, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $39.38.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

Insteel Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

See Also

