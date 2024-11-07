FY2025 EPS Estimates for Air Canada Cut by Atb Cap Markets

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Air Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, November 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Air Canada had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 133.91%.

Separately, Stifel Canada raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Shares of ACDVF opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.05. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

