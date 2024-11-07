Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dnca Finance bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $313.14 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.99.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.13.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

