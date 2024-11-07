Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,856 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.64.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock opened at $183.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

