National Pension Service Has $35.08 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

National Pension Service raised its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,796 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Ball worth $35,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ball by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,347,000 after buying an additional 2,162,167 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ball by 458.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,018,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,139,000 after acquiring an additional 836,293 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Ball in the first quarter worth about $50,193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,855,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,214,000 after purchasing an additional 267,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Ball by 1,875.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 275,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 261,303 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $60.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

