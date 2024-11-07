Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes $14.77 Million Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 62,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,770,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,578,442,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 10.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,189,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,079,000 after purchasing an additional 608,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $507,170,000.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $238.10 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $252.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.01 and a 200 day moving average of $206.85.

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLUT shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.92.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

