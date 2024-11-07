Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $14,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 190.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,232 shares of company stock worth $2,839,047. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $129.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $136.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

