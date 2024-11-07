Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $14,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 620,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after buying an additional 50,304 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $138.30 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.78. The stock has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.