Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,670 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $14,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 19,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $197.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $200.32. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.06.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.89.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

