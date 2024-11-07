National Pension Service Has $36.21 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

National Pension Service grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 502,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,633 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $36,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $343,760,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $335,426,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Aptiv by 15.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,861,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $905,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,844 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $85,880,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,515,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $529,212,000 after purchasing an additional 905,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $53.83 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $91.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average of $72.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nomura Securities upgraded Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

