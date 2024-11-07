National Pension Service Raises Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Raymond James worth $35,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $2,574,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 722,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,464,000 after acquiring an additional 474,443 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 284,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RJF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $160.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $98.72 and a 1 year high of $161.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.49.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

