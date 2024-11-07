PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,279 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $14,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 91.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,820 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,306,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,200 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,701,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,771 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth $31,713,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5,390.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 563,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,625,000 after buying an additional 552,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of PPL opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. PPL had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.96%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

