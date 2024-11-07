National Pension Service Boosts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

National Pension Service lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $33,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $179.95 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $122.59 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

