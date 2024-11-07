Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Church & Dwight worth $36,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $103.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.01 and a 200-day moving average of $104.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.41 and a 12 month high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,275.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,275.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $17,084,743.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,438.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.05.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

