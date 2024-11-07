MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.18% of MongoDB worth $35,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 22.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,497,000 after purchasing an additional 100,725 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 109.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,625,000 after purchasing an additional 232,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in MongoDB by 1,098.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,084,000 after buying an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $280.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $808,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,127,006 shares in the company, valued at $303,807,007.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $808,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,127,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,807,007.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $1,451,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,925.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,281 shares of company stock worth $6,657,121. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.96.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

