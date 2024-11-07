National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,183 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $35,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 62.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.07.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.82. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -182.17%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

