Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service trimmed its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,038 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Corpay worth $34,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 3rd quarter worth $533,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Corpay by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Stock Up 5.5 %

CPAY stock opened at $348.97 on Thursday. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.37 and a fifty-two week high of $355.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPAY shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corpay from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.46.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

