National Pension Service Grows Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,172 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $39,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $87.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day moving average of $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -17.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Citigroup increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.43.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

