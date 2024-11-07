National Pension Service Buys 33,152 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,661 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.19% of Illumina worth $39,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Illumina by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 276,506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,059,000 after acquiring an additional 117,730 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 73.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Illumina by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $151.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.12.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa America raised shares of Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.18.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

