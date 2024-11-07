National Pension Service Sells 2,639 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of PTC worth $36,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PTC by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,433.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTC opened at $198.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.83, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.50 and a 200 day moving average of $178.13. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $199.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.67.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

