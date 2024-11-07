National Pension Service Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,377 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Clorox were worth $35,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 22,882 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Clorox in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Clorox by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox Trading Up 0.2 %

Clorox stock opened at $162.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.58. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $169.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

