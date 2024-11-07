Financial Review: Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) & ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

Volatility and Risk

Beyond Commerce has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond Commerce and ZW Data Action Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $3.56 million 0.93 -$2.28 million N/A N/A ZW Data Action Technologies $30.58 million 0.13 -$5.97 million ($2.48) -0.72

Beyond Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Beyond Commerce and ZW Data Action Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -72.53% N/A -59.32% ZW Data Action Technologies -18.42% -67.57% -34.58%

Summary

ZW Data Action Technologies beats Beyond Commerce on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers. It also develops and operates blockchain technology-based products and services, as well as blockchain-based SaaS services that provides one-stop blockchain-powered enterprise management solutions in forms of NFT generations, data record, share, and storage module subscriptions, etc. In addition, the company offers other e-commerce O2O advertising, and marketing and related value-added technical services. Additionally, it offers online-content production, distribution, promotion, and live streamer training and management services. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

