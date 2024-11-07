National Pension Service Has $41.48 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Axon Enterprise worth $41,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 205,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $459.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $405.32 and its 200-day moving average is $343.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 116.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.88 and a 12-month high of $462.64.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total transaction of $437,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,916.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total value of $437,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,916.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,172 shares of company stock valued at $137,000,162. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXON. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.