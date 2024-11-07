National Pension Service Has $46.37 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,185,265 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,486 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $46,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,026,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $711,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Devon Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 704,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 87,462 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 73.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 120,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.15.

NYSE:DVN opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

