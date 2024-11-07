Critical Comparison: Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for loanDepot and Bakkt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 2 0 0 1.67 Bakkt 1 0 1 0 2.00

loanDepot presently has a consensus price target of $2.10, suggesting a potential downside of 18.45%. Bakkt has a consensus price target of $13.13, suggesting a potential upside of 23.94%. Given Bakkt’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bakkt is more favorable than loanDepot.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

loanDepot has a beta of 3.46, meaning that its stock price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt has a beta of 4.71, meaning that its stock price is 371% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares loanDepot and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot -11.22% -18.22% -2.01% Bakkt -3.85% -47.29% -5.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares loanDepot and Bakkt”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $974.02 million 0.86 -$110.14 million ($0.62) -4.15 Bakkt $780.10 million 0.18 -$74.85 million ($16.53) -0.64

Bakkt has lower revenue, but higher earnings than loanDepot. loanDepot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bakkt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. 83.0% of loanDepot shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Bakkt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising travel, gift cards, and merchandise; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

