Financial Comparison: Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) vs. NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF)

Volatility and Risk

Mangoceuticals has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewGenIvf Group has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.7% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of NewGenIvf Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of NewGenIvf Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mangoceuticals and NewGenIvf Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mangoceuticals $730,000.00 6.52 -$9.21 million ($6.45) -0.37 NewGenIvf Group $5.14 million 0.53 $130,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

NewGenIvf Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mangoceuticals.

This table compares Mangoceuticals and NewGenIvf Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mangoceuticals -1,053.93% -243.34% -200.73% NewGenIvf Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NewGenIvf Group beats Mangoceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc. develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. has a marketing agreement with Marius Pharmaceuticals, LLC to market and sell KYZATREX, an oral testosterone replacement therapy product under the PRIME program. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

About NewGenIvf Group

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

