Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.11. Hologic has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.25 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 338,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

