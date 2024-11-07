Contrasting Winland (WELX) & Its Competitors

Volatility & Risk

Winland has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Winland’s peers have a beta of 0.70, indicating that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Winland and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Winland alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winland 74.08% N/A N/A Winland Competitors -61.35% -21.74% -6.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Winland and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Winland $4.79 million $2.01 million 6.17 Winland Competitors $2.80 billion $358.08 million 65.01

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Winland’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Winland. Winland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

62.0% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Winland shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Winland peers beat Winland on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Winland

(Get Free Report)

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector. It also provides INSIGHT, an automated cloud-based platform that offers early alerting, reporting, and logging services designed to ensure regulatory compliance. The company offers its products through a network of distributors, dealers, security installers, and integrators for industries including health and medical, grocery and food services, and commercial and industrial, as well as agriculture and residential. Winland Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.