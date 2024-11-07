JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 79.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.98.

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.92.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

