AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.23 and traded as low as C$4.16. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$4.34, with a volume of 18,317 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$5.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

AirBoss of America Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$117.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.23.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.08). AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of C$130.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 0.1012935 earnings per share for the current year.

AirBoss of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is -5.11%.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

