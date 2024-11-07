New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 85.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 45.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total value of $757,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,446,071.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $391,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total value of $757,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,446,071.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,015 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI stock opened at $290.94 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.76 and a fifty-two week high of $295.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.42.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $803.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.88 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 14.85%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

