New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Perrigo worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Perrigo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Perrigo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Perrigo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Perrigo by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $244,444.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,045.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Perrigo news, Director Katherine C. Doyle sold 8,954 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $244,444.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $164,045.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Svend Andersen sold 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $785,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,095.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,969. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Price Performance

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

PRGO opened at $27.34 on Thursday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -119.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRGO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Perrigo in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

