Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation, a company listed on Nasdaq under the symbol OAKUU, recently filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission detailing its decision to extend the deadline to complete its initial business combination. The company held an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on September 26, 2024, where shareholders voted to allow the company to extend the deadline until March 28, 2024. This extension includes the provision for up to six one-month extensions, subject to specific conditions.

Following the approval from shareholders, Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation managed to extend the completion deadline until October 28, 2024, by timely depositing funds into its Trust Account. On October 28, 2024, the company used one of these extensions by electing to deposit additional funds, thus moving the deadline for the completion of the initial business combination to November 28, 2024. It’s worth noting that this extension marks the second out of the six available under the amended memorandum and articles of association passed on September 26, 2024.

In line with regulatory requirements, Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation has also provided the necessary financial statements and exhibits as part of the filing. The company included minutes from the Extraordinary General meeting of September 26, 2024, where the amendment to the memorandum and articles of association was agreed upon. Additionally, a cover page interactive data file was embedded within the Inline XBRL document.

The company, being classified as an emerging growth company, has outlined its intention to utilize the extended timeframe for meeting compliance with financial accounting standards. This move enables Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation to navigate the process of finalizing its initial business combination with added flexibility.

As per the filing, Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation has met the necessary regulatory requirements and specified the further steps it intends to take as it progresses toward its business combination goals.

About Oak Woods Acquisition

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses that operate in the public and private healthcare, medical services, and technology-enabled healthcare services sectors, as well as enterprise services, artificial intelligence, culture and media, computer and internet technologies, new consumer brands, blockchain, and other areas in the Asia-pacific region.

