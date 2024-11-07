New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,169 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rambus were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Rambus by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Rambus by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Rambus Stock Up 14.8 %

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.17. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

