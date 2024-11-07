National American University (NAUH) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National American University and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio National American University $9.64 million $160,000.00 3.62 National American University Competitors $622.13 million $28.83 million 8.97

National American University’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than National American University. National American University is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Get National American University alerts:

Profitability

This table compares National American University and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National American University 2.76% N/A N/A National American University Competitors -5.69% -15.71% 3.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.1% of National American University shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of National American University shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

National American University has a beta of -1.27, indicating that its share price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National American University’s peers have a beta of 0.87, indicating that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National American University peers beat National American University on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About National American University

(Get Free Report)

National American University Holdings, Inc. owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education. As of July 31, 2019, it operated five 33 educational sites in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, South Dakota, and Texas; and distance learning service centers and administration offices in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as through the Internet. The company also engages in the real estate business, which rents apartment units; and develops and sells condominium units in the Fairway Hills Planned Residential Development area of Rapid City, South Dakota. National American University Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for National American University Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National American University and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.