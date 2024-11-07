PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) versus Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Financial Contrast

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of PodcastOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PodcastOne and Health Catalyst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 0 0 3 0 3.00 Health Catalyst 0 2 8 0 2.80

Profitability

PodcastOne presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 229.86%. Health Catalyst has a consensus target price of $11.90, suggesting a potential upside of 44.24%. Given PodcastOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than Health Catalyst.

This table compares PodcastOne and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne -34.67% -96.68% -62.27% Health Catalyst -28.87% -9.38% -4.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PodcastOne and Health Catalyst”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne $43.30 million 0.80 -$14.73 million ($0.74) -1.95 Health Catalyst $295.94 million 1.69 -$118.15 million ($1.50) -5.50

PodcastOne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PodcastOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PodcastOne has a beta of -2.48, indicating that its share price is 348% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats PodcastOne on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases. It offers services expertise solutions comprising data and analytics, domain expertise and education, tech-enabled managed, and implementation services; and opportunity analysis and prioritization, data governance, data modeling and analysis, quality and process improvement strategy, cost accounting, data abstraction, and population health strategies. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

